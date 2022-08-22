Margaret L. Meyer of Calverton died Aug. 17, 2022. She was 71.

She was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Brooklyn, to William and Mary (Norris) Quinton.

A 1968 Riverhead High School graduate, she worked as an inspector for Amp-Axo in Aquebogue.

Family said she enjoyed crafts, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, Craig, in 2009, she is survived by her children, Jennifer Meyer of Flanders and Wayne Meyer of Calverton; her siblings, Richard Quinton, Steven Quinton, William Quinton, Donald Quinton and Loretta Holmes; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Aug. 20 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.