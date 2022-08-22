John K. Grauer of Riverhead died Aug. 5, 2022. He was 73.

He was born March 6, 1949, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Edward Grauer and Charlotte M. Lycke.

Mr. Grauer graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1967 and later from St. Joseph’s College.

He served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. In 1974, he married Mary Chandler in East Islip.

He worked as a detective for the Suffolk County Police Department and was a member of the Detective Endowment Association.

Family said he enjoyed baseball and fishing.

Mr. Grauer is survived by his wife; his children, Kimberly Keener of Connecticut and John Jr. of Riverhead; his brother, Timothy Grauer of Riverhead; his sisters, Lynn Perry of Pat­ch­ogue and Ruth Yodice of Illinois; and three grandchildren.

The family received visitors Aug. 8 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service was held Aug. 9 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org.