Riverhead Raceway: Turbush overcomes penalty for first Modified win

Chris Turbush of Wading River captured his first career NASCAR Modified victory Saturday. (Credit: Richie Grodski/Riverhead Raceway)

When auto racing gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That is exactly what Chris Turbush of Wading River did Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway, capturing his first career NASCAR Modified victory in the The Bubba 150 in spectacular fashion.

On the eighth lap, Turbush was penalized and sent to the rear of the pack for rough driving after contact sent Justin Brown into a wall, ending his race night.

As the race neared the 100-lap mark, Turbush has the fastest car on track and had picked off cars to take the third spot. On Lap 103, Turbush ducked under Kyle Soper to move into second. By the 113th lap, Turbush found a way under Dave Brigati to take the lead, which he held to the end.

While unstrapping for victory lane, an overjoyed Turbush looked into cameras and shouted, “This is why you never give up,.”

Turbush, who has won 66 times in other classes at the track, said: “Man after that call, which I didn’t agree with, my team and I knew we had a great car. I just tightened up the belts and went to work”

Soper of Manorville was second. Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills came in third, Michael Christopher Jr. of Wolcott, Ct. was fourth and John Beatty Jr. of Merrick fifth.

Tire samples were taken from the top five with results pending lab diagnostics. The order of finish was unofficial, pending those results.

In the final Miller Lite Triple Crown Series event for the Late Models, Shawn Patrick of Brightwaters scored his first win of 2022 and in the process padded his overall championship lead. Jimmy Rennick Jr. of Howard Beach was second, with third going to Brigati.

Charles Macwhinnie of Southampton appeared to have secured his first career victory in a 25-lap Crate Modified event. However, it was discovered and verified that his muffler fell off the right side headers, which by the Riverhead Raceway rule book calls for an instant disqualification. That moved Alex Colasanto of Selden into the winners circle for his first career Crate Modified win. Championship leader Owen Grennan of Glen Cove was second and his younger brother, Chase, was third.

Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park took the lead from Frank Saladino of Huntington to score a 15-lap win in the Eddie Partridge Vintage All Stars feature. Don Howe of Water Mill was second and Mark Miller of Hauppauge third.

C.J. Zukowski of Riverhead scored his second win of the season in a Mini Stock 20-lap feature. Andrew Farnham of Baldwin raced his way to second. Joe Cooke Jr. of Shirley was third.

Phil LaManna of Smithtown notched his second Truck Enduro win. The 40-lap event saw Mariah Lawrence of Southampton grab second, ahead of her older brother, Woot.