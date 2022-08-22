Louis Caracciolo, 92, of East Setauket passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022, at his home.

Louis emigrated from Calabria, Italy, in 1947. He served in the Korean War and went on to a successful career in the nursery and landscape industry, founding Shade Trees Nursery Inc. of Jamesport, N.Y., in 1966.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ottavia. He was the beloved father of his children, Judith (Lou) Cenname, James and Louis Jr. (Lisa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, James Jr., Olivia, Andrew, Sergio, Myles, Jacqueline and Rebecca; and two great-grandchildren, Tomas and Camryn. He is also survived by his sister, Esther Ali, and was predeceased by his brother, Arthur.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (1-800-822-6344, stjude.org/donate; Korean War Veterans, P.O. Box 407, Charleston IL 61920 (1-217-345-4414, kwva.us); or A Living Tribute, 500 West Putnam Ave. Suite 400, Greenwich CT 06830 (alivingtribute.org).

