Cops: Four injured after van driven by alleged drunken driver crashes into tree

One person was airlifted with serious injuries and three others were injured when a van driven by an alleged drunken driver collided into a tree on East Main Street early Tuesday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police charged the driver of the 2007 Honda van, Geobani David Cano, 18, with driving while intoxicated. He was not injured in the crash, which occurred at 1:13 a.m. just east of the Hyatt Place. He was held for arraignment Tuesday.

The other passengers were not identified. Police said one passenger sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital via a Suffolk police medevac. Two passengers were transported to Stony Brook via ambulance. A fourth passenger was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening.

Riverhead detectives and the New York State Police Accident Investigation unit are conducting the investigation into the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to treat the victims and transport to hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.