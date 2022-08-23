Riverhead resident Lois A. Allen died Aug. 19, 2022, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 95.

She was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Woodhaven, N.Y., to Joseph and Eleanor Wilson.

She graduated from Hackensack High School in 1945 and worked as a clerk for N.Y. Telephone.

A past member of Pioneers, she enjoyed reading, flowers, knitting, sewing and embroidery.

Predeceased by her husband, Stanley, in 2010, she is survived by her children, Stanley Jr. (Emily), of Florida, Bradley, of Riverhead, Diane Pregler of Georgia, Lori (Donald) Zsunkan of Freeport and Timothy (Judy) Allen of Riverhead; and her grandchildren, Joseph, Samantha, Zachary and Tyler.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Aug. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Alzheimer’s Association or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

