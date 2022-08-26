Roy E. Taborsky of Riverhead died Aug. 2,3 2022, at age 76.

He was the beloved husband of Claretina; cherished father of Jason, Adam, Kristen, Deneen and Melissa; adored grandfather to three grandchildren; and loved brother of Bob (Eileen).

The family received visitors Aug. 25 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.