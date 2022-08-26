Christine A. DeRicco of Riverhead died Aug. 22, 2022. She was 73.

She was the adored wife of Nicholas DeRicco; beloved mother of Lauren (the late Brendan) and Lisa (Samuel); cherished Nonna to Kaitlyn and Linsey; and dearest sister to Lorraine (Peter).

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html; 800-608-3023) or East End Hospice (eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate).

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

