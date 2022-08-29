Joseph Frank Krukowski

Joseph Frank Krukowski, also known as “Covey,” passed away at home on Aug. 24, 2022. He was 80 years old.

Joe was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 22, 1942, to Joseph R. Krukowski and Lillian E. Elak. He married Marilyn Gadomski on Feb. 21, 1965.

He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Blakely. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his two children, Todd Krukowski (wife Karen) and Wendy Smith; and four grandchildren, Sarah and Shannon Smith and Katie and Alex Krukowski, all residing in Southold.

Joe was a graduate of Southold High School and was later employed by UPS for 29 years. His true passion, however, was farming. He was a 62-year member of the Eagle Hook and Ladder Company in Southold Fire Department, as well as a long-serving member of the Suffolk County Agricultural Farmland Committee.

One of Joe’s favorite pastimes was racing. He won multiple championships at Riverhead Raceway, where he was later inducted into the Wall of Champions. Joe’s first season of racing was in 1964 and his last was in 1976, when he retired to take over the family farm, where he grew and raised fruits, vegetables and flowers over the years. He very much enjoyed being involved with all of his grandkids’ sporting events and activities.

Joe was known for his quick wit, stories and constant joking. Joe will be remembered as a very social and caring man who was eager to lend a helping hand and was always there to put a smile on your face.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with firematic services at 7 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad.

This is a paid notice.