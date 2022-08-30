Daily Update: Meet Riverhead Middle School’s new principal, Manorville man secures first career NASCAR Modified win
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Q&A: Meet Riverhead Middle School’s new principal
Riverhead Raceway: First career win for Brown in bounce-back performance
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New course at Southold High School focuses on financial literacy
Cutchogue native, nation’s acting U.S. archivist, plays key role in story of classified documents recovered from Trump residence
NORTHFORKER
The best things we ate (so far!) on the North Fork this year
North Fork Dream Home: Hidden backyard oasis in the heart of Greenport Village
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight at the low will be around 70.