Gerard S. Case of Southold died at home on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 91 years old.

Gerard was born on Feb. 25, 1931, in New York City to Cathryn (Haverty) and John S. Case. He was one of two children. He attended, and graduated from, Manhattan Prep School in New York City. After high school, he attended St. John’s University. After college, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1953, attaining the rank of corporal and awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

On July 5, 1958, he married the love of his life, Constance Krug, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Cutchogue, and together they went on to have three children. Prior to moving to Southold 25 years ago, Gerard lived in Centerport, N.Y., from 1966 to 1987 and in Fort Salonga, N.Y., from 1987 to 1997.

Gerard worked as a vice president and book publisher for Oxford University Press in New York City. He was a trustee for Southold Free Library. He was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, where he served on the Pastoral Council. He was also a member of the Pre-Cana ministry, a member of the Consolation Ministry and a member of the Family Life Board of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

He wrote the popular “By the Book” column for The Suffolk Times for many years beginning in 2008.

Predeceased by his sister, Joan McCabe, Gerard is survived by his wife, Constance Case; children, Constance Ellis (Scott) of Southold, Andrew Case (Patricia) of Greenlawn, N.Y., and Matthew Case (Jennifer) of Carmel, N.Y.; grandchildren Matthew Ellis (Amanda), Jake Ellis, Zachary Ellis and Mackenzie Case; and other relatives, Mike and Claire O’Brien of Southold, Lauren Grant of New Suffolk and Georgette Case.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment, with U.S. Marine Corps honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

