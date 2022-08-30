Jane Catherine Shannon of Peconic Landing in Greenport died at home on Aug. 28, 2022. She was 87.

She was born March 21, 1935, in Limerick, Ireland, to Michael and Catherine (Ambrose) Donovan. On June 19, 1956, she married Thomas J. Shannon, who predeceased her.

Surviving are her children Jean, Susie, Bryan, Elaine, Mark and Tony. She was predeceased by a son, Kelly. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, Marisa, Joseph, Chrissy, Hannah, Sean, Kimberly, Patrick, Kevin, Megan, Paige, Michael, Sara, Madelyn, Bailey, Catherine, Carolyn and Thomas. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Bryan.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

