Southampton poised to purchase two waterfront properties, Flanders man struck by vehicle following altercation

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Southampton poised to purchase two waterfront properties on Flanders Road

Cops: Flanders man struck by vehicle following altercation outside home

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Public hearing set on law that would limit house sizes in certain zoning districts

Girls Soccer: New league format presents clearer path to postseason for MSG

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to a Martha Stewart-inspired trip around the North Fork

The Ferm: Local kombucha with flavors inspired by North Fork harvests

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.