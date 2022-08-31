Riverhead resident Gustave M. Merker died Aug. 30, 2022, at his home. He was 87.

Born Oct. 22, 1934, in Queens, he was the son of Gustave and Margaret (Lloyd) Merker. He married Gertrude Loeffler in 1982.

Mr. Merker worked as dairy manager for King Kullen in Bridgehampton.

Family said he enjoyed the beach, fishing and eating out.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by his sons, James, of Pennsylvania, Michael and Robert, both of Flanders, and William, of Riverhead; his sister, Margaret Merker of Forest Hills; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.