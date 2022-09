Riverhead native Gina Greenwood died Aug. 29, 2022, in Henderson, Nev., at the age of 55.

She was born Sept. 6, 1966, in Riverhead. She was the widow of John Greenwood of Riverhead.

She is survived by four children, John and Frank, both of Riverhead, and Edward and Evelyn, both of Henderson; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were private.

Memorial donations may be made to support multiple sclerosis research.