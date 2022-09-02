LIR Clothing to host 10th annual back-to-school event Sunday, Photos from first day of school in SWR

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

LIR Clothing to host 10th annual back-to-school event Sunday in Riverhead

Welcome back! New school year begins in SWR School District: Photos

EAC Network expands to Riverhead to provide services for children across East End

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town’s consulting firm dismisses all concerns raised by engineer on proposed Enclaves project

Welcome back! New school year begins at North Fork districts: Photos

Girls Tennis: Patience is truly a virtue for Mattituck’s Solowinska

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Labor Day weekend

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 2

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.