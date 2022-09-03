Blotters: Arrest made in burglary of Main Street bar

Riverhead Town police arrested a 42-year-old man for breaking into a Riverhead restaurant in July and stealing a bottle of liquor.

Tramaine Gonzalez of Riverhead was charged with one count of third-degree burglary after an investigation into the break-in at Craft’d on East Main Street. The burglarly occurred at 3:30 a.m. July 16, police said.

The suspect reportedly smashed the front glass door with a brick and proceeded to steal a bottle of tequila.

• A Flanders man was struck by a vehicle Saturday night following an altercation in Hampton Bays that resulted in three arrests, according to Southampton Town police.

Police responded to a Canal Street home at 11:47 p.m. and officers found a 21-year-old man lying unconscious in the road. Police determined that a physical altercation had taken place at the home, which then spilled outside.

Once outside, a victim who was not identified attempted to leave in a vehicle as the three suspects “began to damage the car,” police said. The driver then struck Franky Rojas-Guevara, 21, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Mr. Rojas-Guevara was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief. Police also charged Luis Rojano-Melendez, 25, of Flanders with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. A 15-year-old who was not named because he is a minor was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. The boy was released to his parents on a juvenile field appearance ticket, police said.

Mr. Rojas-Guevara has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Police did not announce any charges against the driver who struck the 21-year-old.

• Three men were seen stealing two pairs of pants from the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday night. The value of the pants was $160, police said. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police also said two men stole $3,500 worth of T-shirts from the Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets shortly after the other theft.

• A catalytic converter valued at $3,064 was reported stolen from a car parked on Linda Avenue in Riverhead last Tuesday. Police said the theft took place Aug. 2.

Police say the surge in catalytic converter thefts nationwide is due to the fact that they are easy to steal and thieves can resell the parts for high prices.

• An unknown person stole two packages from the UPS store on Route 58, according to police, who said the stolen items had a value of $459.

• Mario Ortiz, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night on Elton Street in Riverhead, according to police.

• Dorothy Guthrie, 51, of Riverhead, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday morning at Walmart on Route 58, according to police.

• Edwin Xuya, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment Saturday morning on Mill Pond Lane in Riverhead Saturday morning. Additional information was not available.

• George Wetherall, 55, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Thursday at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown man was seen stealing a purse from a car parked at Laundry Palace on Route 58 last Thursday.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for drunk driving Saturday after he was pulled over in his hometown for passing a red light.

Erick Villatororubio, 27, tested positive for alcohol in a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and was charged with passing a red light, driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• A Flanders woman was arrested for driving with suspended vehicle registration last Wednesday in Riverside.

According to a police report, 38-year-old Thelma Rodriguezperez was also driving with a permit and without a licensed driver. She has been charged with violations for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and driving while improperly licensed.

• A Flanders woman reported identity theft to police on Sunday, after her employer received a notice of “Potential Charges” from the state Department of Labor.

She said someone had assumed her name and Social Security number with the intent to defraud of more than $500. Police advised her to report the case to identitytheft.gov, the NY State Department of Labor and associated credit agencies. The case was referred to the detective division for follow-up.

• Police responded to a landlord-tenant dispute in Flanders last Tuesday. The tenant was highly intoxicated, according to an incident report. She alleged that the landlord grabbed a knife during a fight over rent, which the landlord denied. Both returned to their apartments without incident.

• A man walking in Riverhead was arrested for carrying an open beer in public on Saturday. Douglas Palicos, 35, of Flanders initially attempted to hide the bottle in his pocket, according to a police report. He was charged with open consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

• A caller reported graffiti in a parking lot and on a building in Riverside last Wednesday. The graffiti was photographed and forwarded to a detective.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.