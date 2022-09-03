Police: Riverhead man killed in Osborn Avenue crash

A 27-year-old Riverhead man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Osborn Avenue early Saturday morning, town police said in a press release.

The Riverhead Police Department was called to the scene of the 5:30 a.m. crash near the Honey Lane intersection, where a vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with trees, catching fire. Riverhead Fire Department volunteers helped pull the driver from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Derek J. Cruz, succumbed to his injuries at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact the Town of Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.