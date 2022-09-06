Daily Update: Eight DWI arrests made over Labor Day weekend, Town moves closer to finalizing marijuana retail regulations

(Credit: Prensa 420/Flickr)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board moves closer to finalizing regulations on marijuana retail and on-site consumption establishments

Cops: Eight DWI arrests made over Labor Day weekend

Town Board to revise parking times in downtown area as part of strategic parking plan

Police: Riverhead man killed in Osborn Avenue crash

Featured Letter: Proposed firearms facility to provide benefit to law enforcement

Grammy-winner Bakithi Kumalo to direct EEA Rocks Band program as new faculty member

Editorial: Can a house divided continue to stand?

Cops: Riverside man driving with teen charged with DWI

Field Hockey: Young Waves take lesson from Ward Melville

Blotters: Arrest made in burglary of Main Street bar

Riverhead Town sends draft agreement to Peconic Hockey Foundation for locating ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Orient family to become homeowners as Habitat for Humanity holds wall-raising ceremony in Greenport

Town Hall Notes: Public hearing set on seaplane regulations for Oct. 4

Cops: Driver dies in overnight crash in Cutchogue

Residents asked to cut water use amid drought conditions as SCWA keeps ‘ringing the alarm bell’

Blotter: Police deploy drone to search for man at Greenport beach

NORTHFORKER

On ‘Tumbleweed Tuesday,’ Northforker staff looks back at favorite moments from summer 2022

Winemaker Kelly Koch launches Poppy & Rose Wine Co.

Fork Full of Garlic: A Guide to All Things Garlic on the North Fork

The List: These fruity condiments are our jam

Inside the North Fork Wine & Food Classic

One Minute on the North Fork: Late summer afternoon at Croteaux Vineyards

Your 2022 guide for apple picking on the North Fork

‘It’s corn’ is the Internet’s catchiest song. Here’s where to enjoy it on the North Fork

WEATHER

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain is in the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected across much of the area with a high near 76 degrees.

Showers will continue into the evening and the low will be around 65.