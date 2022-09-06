Riverhead Raceway: Slepian tops NASCAR Modified field

Dylan Slepian in the winner’s circle at Riverhead Raceway Saturday. (Credit: Richie Grodski/Riverhead Raceway)

Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills sat in the winners circle for the third time this season after a 50-lap NASCAR Modified feature at Riverhead Raceway Saturday evening. Michael Berner of Patchogue notched his second win of the year in a 100-lap Crate Modified event.

After his seventh career win, Slepian lauded his crew. “My guys nailed it tonight,” he said.

Jack Handley Jr. of Medford was the runner-up. Jeffrey Goodale of Riverhead turned in a third-place finish. Matt Brode of East Islip moved all the way from 15th to finish fourth. Kyle Soper of Manorville was fifth.

For 81 laps, it looked as if the 100-lap Crate Modified race was going to go to Owen Grennan of Glen Cove, but then the racing gods decided otherwise. On Lap 81, as Grennan tried to get gas exiting a turn, his car lost power and he coasted down the backstretch, drawing a yellow flag. The culprit: a distributor issue.

That made Berner the new race leader, sending him on the way to his second win of 2022. In addition to winning his fifth career race, Berner also clinched the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series title. Chase Grennan of Glen Cove was second and Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck took third.

The third and final Miller Lite Triple Crown Series Blunderbust race, a 30-lap contest, saw defending champion Cody Triola of Bay Shore become the first repeat winner of the year as well the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series champion. Brandon Hubbard of Mastic and Tom Sullivan of Massapequa were the next two finishers.

All-time leading Super Pro Truck winner Lou Maestri of Deer Park adding another notch in his belt when he won his 37th career race in a 20-lapper. Sean Glennon of Northport was second, with Joe Cerabino of Bay Shore third.

For the second time in three years John Palmeri of Lindenhurst scored a National Stock Demolition Derby Championship victory.

Joey Braun of Manorville won in a 20-lap Legend Race Car event. Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches was second and Riely O’Keefe of Manorville third.

After having over 300 stitches removed from his leg Friday night following a race shop accident, Chevy Rommeney of Bohemia won a 15-lap Bandolero Outlaw race. Will Sipala of Manorville came in second and Marissa Stewart of Riverhead third.

Greg Harris of Riverhead won his second consecutive 40-lap 8-Cylinder Enduro.

Darren Krantz Jr. of Huntington continued his dominance of the Bandolero Bandits, finishing first in a 15-lap ride for his fourth win in six races.