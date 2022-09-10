Police Blotters: Riverside man arrested for cocaine possession

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• A Riverside man was arrested in his hometown after police found cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Monday.

Armando Tzib-Caal, 43, was stopped for driving with equipment violations. He initially told police his name was Armando Tzin but admitted he’d lied after police found his drivers license, which had been suspended in 2017. A search of Mr. Tzib-Caal and his vehicle turned up a fake ID and a bag of cocaine.

Mr. Tzib-Caal has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with unsafe tires; criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; second degree possession of a forged instrument; false personation; second degree aggravated unlicensed operation; seventh degree possession of a criminal substance; a violation for nontransparent side windows; and driving without a license.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested in Noyac last Thursday for driving without a front registration plate, and with a cracked windshield.

A DMV check showed that Daniela Pintado, 22, had her license revoked on alcohol-related charges and was missing a required interlock device. She also has an active probation bench warrant.

Ms. Pintado has been charged with second degree aggravated unlicensed operation; missing license plate; missing court-ordered interlock device; a violation for broken glass; and driving a motor vehicle without insurance. Her car was impounded and she was taken into custody by a Suffolk County Probation Officer.

• A Riverside woman was arrested in her hometown after she threw a rock at someone’s vehicle last Monday.

Police identified and arrested Cynthia Harris, 33, after a caller reported damage to her vehicle, claiming Ms. Harris also stood in the middle of the road and yelled at her. Ms. Harris has been charged with fourth degree criminal mischief.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license, after he was pulled over for driving without a seat belt in Riverside last Thursday.

Edgar Corado, 40, has been charged with unlicensed operation in the second degree and a seat belt violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead resident for driving with suspended registration after pulling him over in Hampton Bays on Friday.

Julio Quitocapon, 42, was released on a uniform traffic ticket and charged with suspended motor vehicle registration.

• A Riverside caller told police he was harassed by a woman claiming to be a prostitute via Whatsapp, after he liked one of her photos on Facebook last Tuesday. Another number on Whatsapp started to send threatening messages, videos and pictures asking for money.

The caller blocked the numbers. Police told him this is a common scam and he should remove personal information from Facebook.

• A Riverhead resident was arrested and charged for possession of stolen property last Tuesday while in Hampton Bays. Adelso Martinezgarcia, 32, was released and is due for appearance in Southampton Justice Court at a later date.

• A Riverside caller reported his Louis Vuitton wallet missing last Thursday, after he dropped it at a Shell gas station in Flanders in the early morning. He returned to look for the wallet later that day without success.

• A Riverhead resident told police last Wednesday that someone had acquired a check belonging to him, and then cashed it and received $5,900, according to police, who said the case has been turned over to the detective division.

• Two packages, valued at $459, were reported stolen from the UPS Store on Route 58 last Tuesday, according to police.

• A gray 2012 GMC pickup was reported stolen from the parking lot of Fairfield Apartments on West Main Street last Wednesday. The truck was later recovered in Southold Town, police said.

• Jacob Moore, age and address unavailable, was charged with first degree criminal contempt of court and second-degree harassment following his arrest Saturday on East Main Street, according to police. Additional information not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.