Peconic Community School to purchase new campus, Public hearing set for marijuana regulations

Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Community School to purchase Sacred Heart campus in Cutchogue

Public hearing set for Oct. 4 on town’s marijuana regulations

As SCWA urges East End residents to cut back water use, Riverhead Water District says its holding up well

Football: It’s a Funn day, with career-high 5 TDs

Third-party billing for ambulance corps bringing is less money than originally planned

Town Board tables resolution to authorize agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation

Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for attacking hospital security guard

Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calverton crash

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Partnership with Mollie’s Fund brings new sunscreen dispensers to Southold parks and beaches

Greenport brothers found in possession of cocaine, heroin plead not guilty at arraignment

Town Hall Notes: Southold Town creates Housing Advisory Board in advance of November vote

Football: No first downs, no points, no win for Porters

NORTHFORKER

The farm-to-food-pantry movement; how the North Fork is addressing food insecurity

Farm Stand to Plate: The last of summer’s tomato tart

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve

The Map: Local Oysters To-Go

Hallockville to host 41st Annual Country Fair & Craft Show next weekend

What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town

WEATHER

Expect showers throughout the day today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.