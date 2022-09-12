Riverhead Raceway: Handley prevails on night remembering late owner, 9/11

Jack Handley battles Kyle Soper for the race lead Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway. (Credit: Richie Grodski/Riverhead Raceway)

On a night when Riverhead Raceway remembered its late co-owner, Eddie Partridge, on the first anniversary of his passing and also paid tribute to local first responders on the eve of 9/11, Jack Handley Jr. of Medford claimed victory in the Cecil Palm Tree 160 NASCAR Modified event. He fended off defending champion Kyle Soper of Manorville for his first career win.

Earlier Saturday, Handley notched his 15th career Super Pro Truck win.

On the final six lap, Soper, a 28-time winner at the track, was side by side with Handley. Handley prevailed by 0.056 seconds, a quarter of a car length.

“I can’t believe it,” Handley said after receiving the trophy. “I am in such shock I can’t event tell you what happened in the race right now.”

Soper had to settle for second place. John Beatty Jr. of Merrick made a late-race pass for third. He was followed by J.B. Fortin of Holtsville and Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills.

Jack Handley Jr. of Medford in the winner’s circle. (Credit: Richie Grodski/Riverhead Raceway)

In a 20-lap Super Pro Truck race, Handley gabbed his third win of the season after executing a last-lap pass of runner-up Lou Maestri of Deer Park for the win. Matt Triola of Bay Shore was third.

For the second time this season, defending Figure Eight champion Scott Pedersen of Shirley won a 15-lap race. Cody Triola of Bay Shore was second and the division leader, Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge, motored in third.

Joe Cooke Jr. of Shirley scored his first Mini Stock triumph of 2022, a 20-lapper. Paul Wojcik of Patchogue and Chris Olivari of Coram were the next two finishers.

Kyle Ellwood of Riverhead drove to victory in a 15-lap Eddie Partridge Vintage All Star finale. Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park was second, with Don Howe of Water Mill third.

In the annual First Responders 4/6-Cylinder Gut & Go event, U.S. Air Force veteran Jeremy Rand of North Sea dominated, leading all 30 laps. Zach Tyler of Cutchogue was second and Pat Collins Jr. of Southampton third.