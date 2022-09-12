Joan Hallock touched the lives of many, who loved her as she loved them.

Our dearest Joan journeyed to her eternal rest on Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

She was born in Washington Heights in 1932 and moved to South Jamesport as a teenager, where she met and married the love of her life, Norman, who predeceased her in 2005. She and Norman raised their children, Jeff and Debbie, with love and devotion. In their retirement, she and Norm opened Cozy Corner Collectibles in Jamesport and became the crafters to whom miniature enthusiasts turned for dollhouses and vignettes they created with love.

To carry on her legacy, she leaves her son, Jeff Hallock, and Maria Caballero; daughter, Debbie Bowen and son-in-law Brendan Bowen; grandchildren Aaron, Jared and Nora (Mack) Hallock, Sean and Sue Bowen, Ryan and Glenda Bowen, and Meghan Bowen; and great-grandchildren Maddie and Colton Bowen and Teddi and Victor Hallock.

Her 89 years can be summed up in what she considered her greatest gift: family. Joan and her late husband, Norm, welcomed everyone into their home and made it the place to gather for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and the chosen family who were embraced as if they were their own. She was Mom, Grandma, GG and Aunt Joan to more than just her immediate family.

All who loved her will miss her kind and generous spirit while being ever grateful for having shared life with her.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Joan at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Jamesport Meeting House.

