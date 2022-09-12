Coram resident Leslie Bates III, formerly of Riverhead, died Sept. 10, 2022. He was 50.

He was born in Riverhead March 27, 1972, to Leslie Bates Jr. and Phylis (Hobson) Bates.

A Riverhead High School graduate, he worked for Eagle Chevrolet as a truck driver.

Family said he enjoyed basketball, sports and spending time with his friends.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother, who lives in Virginia; his grandmother, Vandnell Hobson of Riverhead; his wife, Kimberly; and his children, Daisha, Jasmine, Molli and Sophia.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.