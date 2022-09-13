Festival in Grangebel Park brings hours of music, dancing to Peconic Riverfront: Photos

The ’90s Band performs Saturday at the PCB Beer & Music Fest in Riverhead. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Grangebel Park transformed into to the site of a music festival Saturday as multiple bands took to the stage for the PCB Beer & Music Fest.

The inaugural festival was being organized by Jeff Schaeffer, who owns Peconic County Brewing on East Main Street. The event featured performances from six Long Island bands: Oogee Wawa, a reggae, pop punk and hip-hop band; The Fast Lane (Eagles tribute band); Decadia (70’s, 80’s, 90’s classics and current hits); The 90’s Band; South Bound (country and classic rock); and vocalist Jill Gioia.

The event coincided with the latest showing of Reflextions, the after-dark, interactive public art exhibit within the park.

See more photos below:







The ’90s Band performs.







The ’90s Band performs.

The ’90s Band performs.





The ’90s Band performs.























Photos by Bill Landon