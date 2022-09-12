Westhampton resident Gertrude Jones died Sept. 11, 2022. She was 93. Ms. Jones was a resident of Riverhead for more than 40 years.

Born June 19, 1929, in Tuskaloosa, Ala., she was the daughter of Murda (Rich) and Bill Lester Duff. She worked as a nurse’s aide.

Family said she enjoyed fishing, playing cards, cooking, parties and going to casinos.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Jones; her son, George Junior Fells; her brothers Preston, Sam, Leroy and Charlie; and her sisters, Mary McPherson, Leona Cox, Birlee Glover, Jean Ann Brown and Irene Marshall.

She is survived by her brother Bill Lester Duff of Florida; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead, followed by a service at 11. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.