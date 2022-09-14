Cash reward offered for information on theft at Home Depot

Riverhead Town police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from Home Depot earlier this month.

A Crime Stopper crime alert said the theft occurred Sept. 5 at the Home Depot on Route 58. The men allegedly stole lamps and dimmer switches before fleeing the store in a westbound direction on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m.

A surveillance image shows three men, one of whom is carrying a container with the merchandise.

Stolen merchandise in excess of $1,000 is considered a felony grand larceny charge.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to 1-800-220-TIPS, or through the mobile app, P3 Tips. It’s also available online here. All calls, text messages and emails are kept confidential.