Daily Update: Walk4Valor to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide, Town to hold bow hunting lottery

Charles Sanders, left, and Chad Lennon with other participants in a walk to raise awareness of veteran suicide in 2021. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town sets bow hunting lottery for Sept. 19

Editorial: Walk4Valor returns to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 15, 2022

Cash reward offered for information on theft at Home Depot

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Weekend pickleball tournament in Peconic raises more than $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League

Driver in fatal crash had blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, prosecutor says

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the rest of September

Get into the fall spirit with this sweet and spicy local chaider recipe

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 55.