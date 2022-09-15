Town sets bow hunting lottery for Sept. 19

Riverhead Town’s wildlife management advisory committee will conduct an in-person lottery to establish a list of qualified hunters for bow hunting on town property at Enterprise Park at Calverton. The lottery will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Town Board meeting room at Riverhead Town Hall.

The lottery is reserved for Riverhead Town residents and/or property owners. The winners will be permitted to hunt for deer only by bow in designated locations and at designated time periods determined by the wildlife committee.

Anyone wishing to participate must have a valid New York State deer hunting license.

Deer season runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 for the sections at EPCAL and along Sound Avenue in Calverton and from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31 for a section along Middle Road in Riverhead.

The Town Board unanimously approved the resolution setting the lottery date.