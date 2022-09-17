Blotters: Riverhead woman facing criminal mischief charge after breaking glass window

Riverhead Town Police arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to criminal mischief reported earlier this month.

Police received a report that the front window glass had been damaged with a rock at 235 Osborn Ave. and began an investigation.

The suspect was identified as Britney McGowan, a Riverhead woman who was arrested along West Main Street Friday afternoon.

She was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Police arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle accident on Main Road in Aquebogue Sunday. Dawn McCoy, whose age and address were not provided, was arrested for DWI around 9:35 p.m. A police report did not contain additional details on the crash.

• A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash in Calverton last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The motorcyclist, 50-year-old Scott Weston of Meshoppen, Pa., was traveling east on Route 25 and struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor also traveling east, police said.

Police responded just after 5 p.m. to the crash site, just west of Burman Boulevard near the entrance to Enterprise Park at Calverton. The motorcyclist was transported by Wading River Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead detectives responded to the scene along with the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction team and their motor carrier unit.

Police did not indicate any charges would be filed related to the crash.

• A Riverhead man reported to police that he was defrauded out of $220 worth of ammunition online. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police cited Maurice Jackson, whose age and address were unavailable, with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle along Route 58 in Riverhead last Thursday afternoon.

• Rondal Vickers, 57, was arrested for petit larceny at Home Depot Friday evening. He was released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• A Linda Avenue resident called police around 6 p.m. Friday to report that an unknown person entered their vehicle overnight and fled in an unknown direction. A police report did not specify what, if anything, was taken.

• Police responded to Stop and Shop in Riverhead to document a larceny of a wallet containing credit cards Saturday afternoon. According to police, the cards were subsequently used at several locations for a total of $1,726. Detectives are investigating.

• Robert Ambursley, whose age and address were not available, was arrested for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation along Elton Street Saturday.

• Detectives are investigating a report of a burglary from a detached garage and shed along Meeting House Creek Road in Aquebogue. The incident was reported to police Monday afternoon.

• Tammy Nithnikone, 34, was arrested for petit larceny at Walmart in Riverhead Monday afternoon.

•A Riverhead man was arrested in Westhampton last Thursday for driving without a license or sufficient tail lights.

Police pulled over Walner Lopezbonilla, 21, for driving without illuminated tail lamps. A DMV check showed his drivers license had been suspended last May and he had an active warrant with state police. He was transported to Riverside Barracks, where state troopers took him into custody.

Mr. Lopezbonilla has been charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; an equipment violation for insufficient tail lamps; a violation for driving without a license; and an executed bench warrant.

• Riverhead police took a Riverside resident into custody last Tuesday, who had a warrant with Southampton police for two counts of criminal mischief. Jonathan Carnizaleslopez, 28, was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• Southampton police arrested a Riverside resident in his hometown last Tuesday for trespassing. Trent Cecil, 58, must respond to the justice court at a later date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.