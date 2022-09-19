Photos from the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair, Calverton warehouse distribution center faces opposition
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
See photos from the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair and Craft Show
Calverton warehouse distribution center faces opposition from residents at Planning Board hearing
Football: In rematch of county final, Bayport dominates SWR to live up to preseason ranking
As suspension of Open Meetings Law ends, Town Board considers resolution to allow videoconferencing
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Many issues across the East End tie to lack of affordable housing, assemblyman says at virtual forum
Walk4Valor returns to Southold as participants raise funds for veterans: Photos
Proposed Greenport housing, medical office proposal requires further review, Planning Board says
NORTHFORKER
Where to find apple cider doughnuts on the North Fork
How Alison Katz and Fritz Beckmann built the scratch kitchen that feeds the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.