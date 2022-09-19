Photos from the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair, Calverton warehouse distribution center faces opposition

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

See photos from the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair and Craft Show

Calverton warehouse distribution center faces opposition from residents at Planning Board hearing

Football: In rematch of county final, Bayport dominates SWR to live up to preseason ranking

As suspension of Open Meetings Law ends, Town Board considers resolution to allow videoconferencing

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Many issues across the East End tie to lack of affordable housing, assemblyman says at virtual forum

Walk4Valor returns to Southold as participants raise funds for veterans: Photos

Proposed Greenport housing, medical office proposal requires further review, Planning Board says

NORTHFORKER

Where to find apple cider doughnuts on the North Fork

How Alison Katz and Fritz Beckmann built the scratch kitchen that feeds the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.