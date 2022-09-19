Margaret Serrano

Margaret Serrano, a resident of Calverton, N.Y., died Sept. 7, 2022. She was 83.

Born March 22, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Mary Paccione.

She was a graduate of Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn. In 1959 she married Jack Serrano, who passed away in 2021.

Margaret cherished her family and is survived by her sister, Anne, of California; children Steve (Patti) of Williston Park, N.Y., and Karen Newlands (Rob) of North Carolina; along with her grandchildren, Steven (Susan), Christopher (Amy), Kelsie and Kendall. Margaret was also very proud of her recent great-grandchildren, Brayden and Emma, both born in 2022.

Arrangements for private services were handled by Weigand Funeral Home in Williston Park.

