County still feeling effects of ransomware attack, Town may demolish Second Street home destroyed by fire

What remained of the Second Street house Wednesday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town may soon demolish Second Street home destroyed by fire if property owner does not act

Ripple effects of ransomware attack against Suffolk County continue more than a week later

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue F.D. to hold final open house Wednesday ahead of $16M bond vote

NORTHFORKER

Food is as much about the journey as the destination at these local spots

North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.