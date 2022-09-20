County still feeling effects of ransomware attack, Town may demolish Second Street home destroyed by fire
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town may soon demolish Second Street home destroyed by fire if property owner does not act
Ripple effects of ransomware attack against Suffolk County continue more than a week later
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue F.D. to hold final open house Wednesday ahead of $16M bond vote
NORTHFORKER
Food is as much about the journey as the destination at these local spots
North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.