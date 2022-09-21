Volunteers sought for third annual fall cleanup in Riverhead

Riverhead Middle School students clean up by the riverfront in April. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Riverhead Litter Committee is seeking volunteers for its third annual fall cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Volunteers are encouraged to come to Riverhead Town Hall at 9 a.m. to pick up supplies and choose a location.

“Our committee is actively reaching out to our schools, civic associations, religious organizations and businesses to encourage a litter-free Riverhead,” said Deborah Wetzel, the committee chairperson.

Volunteers will clean up roads, parks and beaches, she said.

The committee is also asking for volunteers with pickup trucks to transport the bagged trash. Community service credits are available.

To register, send email to: [email protected].

The committee also has a Facebook site with more information. The committee organized an Earth Day cleanup this past April. More than 100 volunteers participated.