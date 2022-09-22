Daily Update: Hearing held on solar moratorium, School board wrap-up

Rodney Asse, assistant superintendent for business, gave a brief presentation on the districtwide safety plan. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As Town Board considers extending solar moratorium, some residents say it should include additional uses

RBOE Notes: School board approves contract for science curriculum; districtwide safety plan outlined

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 22, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Advocates press for preservation before Plum Island shutdown

Nappa: Police reform committee needs a reboot

Dylan Newman, 18, remembered for ‘bright smile and warm personality’

Boys Golf: Sophomores lead Mattituck to 5-1 start

NORTHFORKER

Eight seasonal dishes to kick off fall on the North Fork

Catch a comedy show for a good cause featuring NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg this weekend

WEATHER

It will be partly cloudy today with a high temperature near 75 degrees and chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.

There’s a chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 49.