Daily Update: 5K for breast cancer awareness, Fired Riverhead teacher refused to comply with COVID-19 mandates

Survivors and thrivers at Sunday morning’s 5K at Tanger Outlets. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts 24th 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets

Riverhead teacher fired earlier this year refused to comply with COVID-19 mandates, report says

Long Island Pine Barrens Society hopes to see additional properties in Riverhead Town preserved

Football: After slow start, Riverhead cruises past Bay Shore, 20-0, for second win

Football: SWR gets back on the winning track with 59-0 win

First phase of eelgrass restoration project completed in Long Island Sound

Riverhead IDA formally accepts joint application for EPCAL development

Editorial: Unanswered questions follow county cyberattack

Police Blotters: Patchogue man charged with grand larceny after stealing electrical wire

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

At vigil in Peconic, community members remember their hero, Dylan Newman

See photos from the 2022 Maritime Festival parade in Greenport

Pilot programs pitched aim at mitigating traffic in key junctions

Police Blotter: Headstone reported missing from Greenport cemetery

NORTHFORKER

The List: This month, it’s pumpkin everything

Popsicle & Finn is on the move. We got the lowdown on the new North Fork Apothecary

Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos

One Minute on the North Fork: A Visit to The North Fork Animal Welfare League

What’s for sale on the North Fork with history and charm

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.