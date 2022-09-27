Riverhead Raceway: Soper nabs fourth Modified title in five years

Kyle Soper of Manorville won Saturday’s modified race and the overall title. (Credit: Richie Grodski/Riverhead Raceway)

Kyle Soper of Manorville collected his fourth NASCAR Modified championship in five years at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night, winning a 50-lap race for his 29th career win. That moved him to 11th on the all-time win list. Soper recently also clinched another New York State NASCAR Weekly Series championship on the strength of his four-win season.

Chris Turbush of Wading River crossed the line second, with Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills third, earning him runner-up in the championship chase.

In a marathon 40-lap Late Model finale, Dave Brigati of Calverton, the opening night winner, closed out the season the same way he started it, with his second win of the year. In doing so, he clinched his first Late Model championship. Mark Stewart of Riverhead impressed was second. Shawn Patrick of Brightwaters recovered from an early-race spin to rally for third.

Owen Grennan of Glen Cove sewing up his first career track championship with his fourth Crate Modified win of the year. Grennan was immediately followed in the race by A.J. DeSantis of Yaphank and Vinny Delaney of Islip Terrace.

Cody Triola of Bay Shore clinched his second straight Blunderbust championship with a runner-up finish in a 20-lap finale. Jim Laird Jr. of Riverhead notching his second win of the year and Brandon Hubbard of Mastic took third.

Sean Glennon of Northport clinched the Super Pro Truck championship on the strength of his runner-up tally. The 20-lap race was won by Jack Handley Jr. of Medford. Lou Maestri of Deer Park was third.

Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches picked up his second Figure Eight victory of 2022, a 20-lap race. Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic Beach was second and Scott Pedersen of Shirley placed third.

Joey Braun scored a milestone 10th career win in a 20-lap legend Race Car event that saw three Manorville drivers snag the top three places. Riely O’Keefe drove in second and Ray Fitzgerald was third.

SUNDAY DRIVERS TRIUMPH

The curtain came down on the Riverhead Raceway regular race season in grand fashion Sunday afternoon. Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches won his second Figure Eight feature in a 24-hour span when he topped the field in a 15-lap finale while Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place survived a side-by-side battle for the win in a 30-lap Street Stock event and Andrew Farnham of Baldwin won a 30-lap Mini Stock contest, earning the 2022 championship in the process.