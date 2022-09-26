Calverton resident Elizabeth M. Powers died Sept. 23, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 86.

She was born in Brooklyn Oct. 26, 1935, to George and Elizabeth (Duffy) Fuller and graduated in 1953 from Bishop McDonald High School.

Ms. Powers had worked as a senior clerk in the Suffolk County clerk’s office. She was a member and past historian of the Hibernians and a member of the Riverhead Republican Club. Family said she enjoyed playing cards, her book club, playing golf and spending time with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Powers, in 2015 and by her brother, Gerald, she is survived by her children, Maura Frankman and Maribeth Vail, both of Riverhead, and Edward, of Jamesport; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel & St. Joseph (brooklyncarmel.org).