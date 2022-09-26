John Robert Kowalski Jr. of Middletown, N.Y., formerly of Riverhead, died Sept. 23, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. He was 50.

Born Feb. 19, 1972, in Riverhead, he was the son of John Robert Kowalski Sr. and Ellen (Berezny) Kramer.

John was a 1990 graduate of Riverhead High School and earned an associate degree in computer information systems from Suffolk County Community College. He was a member of the Riverhead High School NJROTC unit.

He was assistant manager and retail parts pro for Advance Auto Parts in Melbourne, Fla., Riverhead and Middletown.

John loved the New York Giants and New York Yankees and he was an avid NASCAR fan (Go, Joey Legano). Whenever he had a chance, he was on the karaoke stage singing for his fans. He was a big fan of ’80s rock music and WWE wrestling.

He was predeceased by his father, John Robert Kowalski Sr.; his aunt Patricia (Kowalski) Perkins; maternal grandparents, John and Helen Berezny; fraternal grandparents, John and Martha Kowalski; and his stepbrother Raymond Rossi.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen (Berezny), and Nester Kramer; his fiancée, Mary Jo Salerno; future stepdaughter, Sam, and fur baby Harvi; stepbrothers Danny (Birgitt), Benjamin (Sherry) and Darryl Kramer and Richard (Christine) and Robert Rossi; godmother Linda Berezny; uncles John (Roseanne) and Joseph (Kathy) Berezny; nine cousins; and much more family and many loving friends in Riverhead and Palm Bay, Fla.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Prayer and interment of ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

