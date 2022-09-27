Patricia M. Malone of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. She was 86 years old.

Patricia was born on Feb. 4, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Theresa M. (Hayes) and Michael J. McNamara. She was one of five children. She attended Holy Name Grammar School and graduated from St. Edmund High School, both in Brooklyn. Prior to moving to Peconic Landing two years ago, she lived in Cutchogue for 40 years; West Hempstead, N.Y., for 30 years; and Brooklyn for 20 years.

In 1959 she married the love of her life, John J. Malone, in Queens, N.Y. Together they went on to have two daughters. Patricia worked as a secretary for Good Housekeeping Magazine in New York City and St. John’s University in Queens. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband, John, and siblings Dolores Oristano and Joseph McNamara, she is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Malone Schade (Jeff) of Southold and Joanne Malone Hickey (Sean) of Sea Girt, N.J.; grandchildren Tara Hickey, Jack Hickey, Jacqueline Hickey, David Hickey, Ryan Schade (fiancée Ellisa Corwin) and Alexandra Schade Stebbins (Grady); great-grandson Palmer Stebbins; and siblings David McNamara of Westhampton, N.Y., and Terry McNamara of Venice, Fla.

The family received visitors Sept. 26 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

