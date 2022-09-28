Daily Update: New vehicle charging stations unveiled, Latest Riverhead Raceway roundup

The new charging station in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Newest electric vehicle charging station in Riverhead celebrated as 100th in EVolve NY network across state

Riverhead Raceway: Soper nabs fourth Modified title in five years

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A town’s shared grief as Dylan Newman, 18, laid to rest

Village Board votes to terminate highway department employee arrested on drug charges

Cutchogue Fire District residents approve $16M bond to rebuild headquarters

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: A workout with a view in South Jamesport

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.