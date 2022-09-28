Daily Update: New vehicle charging stations unveiled, Latest Riverhead Raceway roundup
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Newest electric vehicle charging station in Riverhead celebrated as 100th in EVolve NY network across state
Riverhead Raceway: Soper nabs fourth Modified title in five years
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
A town’s shared grief as Dylan Newman, 18, laid to rest
Village Board votes to terminate highway department employee arrested on drug charges
Cutchogue Fire District residents approve $16M bond to rebuild headquarters
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: A workout with a view in South Jamesport
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.