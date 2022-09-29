Daily Update: Ransomware attack heightens importance of cybersecurity, Trial underway for woman accused of murdering Aquebogue man
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Ransomware attack on Suffolk County heightens importance of cybersecurity for local municipalities
Q&A: Cyber expert explains how residents should protect data
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 29, 2022
Jurors hear opening statements in trial of woman accused of killing Aquebogue man, forging his will
Developers pitch plan for Railroad Avenue redevelopment at qualified and eligible sponsor hearing
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Field Hockey: Reilly has been stellar in goal for Porters
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Celebrating the North Fork harvest with our October issue
Scarlett Rose Mindful Day Spa opens in Greenport Village
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.