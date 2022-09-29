Daily Update: Ransomware attack heightens importance of cybersecurity, Trial underway for woman accused of murdering Aquebogue man

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Ransomware attack on Suffolk County heightens importance of cybersecurity for local municipalities

Q&A: Cyber expert explains how residents should protect data

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 29, 2022

Jurors hear opening statements in trial of woman accused of killing Aquebogue man, forging his will

Developers pitch plan for Railroad Avenue redevelopment at qualified and eligible sponsor hearing

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Field Hockey: Reilly has been stellar in goal for Porters

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Celebrating the North Fork harvest with our October issue

Scarlett Rose Mindful Day Spa opens in Greenport Village

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.