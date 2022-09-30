Daily Update: Businesses still struggling after incubator explosion, Oktoberfest moves indoors

The Stony Brook Incubator at Calverton. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Businesses continue to feel impact after explosion at Stony Brook Incubator’s walk-in oven

Riverhead Oktoberfest moves indoors to breweries with rain in forecast this weekend

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Tennis: Late lineup switch gives Olsen a fun day

SCWA rescinds Stage 1 Water Emergency, says summer drought should be ‘wake-up call’ for residents

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 30

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies are expected to clear by Monday morning.