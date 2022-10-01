Police Blotters: Man arrested for assault after altercation

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton police arrested a Riverside man for assault last Tuesday in Hampton Bays, after he shoved someone to the ground and beat him.

A caller told police he had gotten into a verbal argument with James Licauci, 53, over a friend’s bicycle. The argument ended with Mr. Licauci allegedly charging the caller, tossing him to the ground and then hitting him with his hands and feet, causing a laceration to the other man’s forehead that required medical attention.

A Southampton police officer found and arrested Mr. Licauci at a nearby train station, and transported him to police headquarters for processing. He has been charged with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting a tree and parked car in Riverside on Saturday.

Ivan Ruizchumbique, 42, was found by the reporting officer outside his vehicle, with a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He was unsteady on his feet, had red watery eyes, slurred speech, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a breath test.

Mr. Ruizchumbique charged with a DWI and moving from lane unsafely.

• Police arrested a Flanders motorist in Shinnecock Hills last Wednesday for driving at nearly twice the speed limit with an unsecured 4-year-old in the back seat.

Galo Plazatacuri, 27, was pulled over after a police officer observed him driving 62 miles per hour down County Route 39, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The driver’s son was in the back seat with no seat belt or child safety seat. A DMV check showed the driver’s permit-only license had been suspended in April for failing to answer a summons.

The driver was arrested and released on a uniform traffic ticket with a future court date, and was charged with driving without a license; driving with a back seat passenger between the ages of 4 and 6 with no restraint system; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; and speeding.

Several thefts or break-ins of parked cars were reported to Riverhead police last Thursday morning.

Town police received six petty larceny reports between 7:39 and 9:30 a.m.

Most of the reports involved unlocked vehicles in the Calverton and Baiting Hollow areas.

• An unknown person or persons entered a home on Main Road in Jamesport between July 22 and Sept. 21 and damaged an electrical box and water pump, according to police, who had no estimate on the value of the damage.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.