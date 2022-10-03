Daily Update: Simonsen Foundation honored, Finalists for comp plan update pitch their proposals
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Det. Brian ‘Smiles’ Simonsen Foundation honored for its charitable work in Riverhead and beyond
Two finalists for comprehensive plan update present plans featuring substantial price difference
Times Review Media Group to relocate to new office in Mattituck
Football: Riverhead loss is painful in more ways than one
Editorial: Nominations sought for 2022 People of the Year
For 100 years, agricultural research center in Riverhead has served as critical resource to region
Police Blotters: Man arrested for assault after altercation
Boys Soccer: Riverhead ends goal drought in draw against Sachem North
Riverhead Town proposes piercing tax levy cap in tentative $63.3 million budget for 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport residents criticize ‘piecemeal’ approach to zoning
State, local officials condemn federal ruling to allow release of dredge materials into eastern LI Sound
Have a pair of gently worn shoes? Consider donating to school’s community shoe drive
Southold Blotter: Man attempted to steal vessel from Mitchell Park Marina
NORTHFORKER
This oyster farmer’s got game: Basketball legend Sue Wicks follows her family’s ties to the Long Island waterfront
Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event
One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn morning at Dam Pond
In new book, Kara Hoblin celebrates the magic of the East End
Group for the East End is planting native species at Downs Farm Preserve. Here’s how you can help
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.