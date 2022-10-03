Brice Edward Bucholz

Brice Edward “Bucky” Bucholz passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the age of 75.

He was born May 15, 1947, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Alice (Hawkes) and Edward Bucholz, grew up in Riverhead and raised his family in South Jamesport.

After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1965, he attended C.W. Post College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology. He worked for the family businesses, first at the South Jamesport Marina and then at the Riverhead Cement Block Company for over 50 years. He was well-read and -traveled, with various and diverse interests. Brice enjoyed wrestling in high school and college, was formerly a member of the East End Surf Fishing Club and was also a car enthusiast. Above all, he was a committed family man.

Brice is survived by his wife of 48 years, Adrienne (Hersey); children Evan (Kyla) and Amanda Wisniewski (Jake); grandchildren Ruby, Joni, Alice and Nell; and his sister, Karen Hebert (Jon). He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Greg Bucholz.

Brice was a true Riverhead local, well known and beloved. He will be greatly missed.

Donations in Brice’s name are welcomed to Bread and More Kitchen, 103 First St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

Memorial will be private.

