Alice Jane Summerville, a longtime resident of Riverhead, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2022, while in hospice care. She was 83 years old.

Her husband, Det. Albert Summerville, predeceased her in 2017.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Susan Bruckhagen, and her sister, Ruth Nelson. Numerous close relatives reside in Florida and Sweden. She is deeply loved by them and will be missed greatly.

Alice was born in New York City and grew up in Astoria, Queens. She attended local public schools, and then graduated from the School of Industrial Art in Manhattan, which led to a career as a commercial artist in the 1960s. Following her marriage to Albert, she worked in sales at Macy’s in Hampton Bays.

Alice was very active in her hometown. She served both as a deacon and trustee over the years for First Congregational Church of Riverhead. Most recently, she was involved with the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild and the North Fork Quilters, and in earlier years with the Riverhead Garden Club and the Riverhead Country Fair.

