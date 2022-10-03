It’s an impossible task to sum up a phenomenal man’s life in five paragraphs. Words do not exist to describe how loved a man is or how fiercely he loved his family and friends. Nor is it possible to express this man’s integrity, honor, selflessness, dependability, vision or intelligence. I’m certain that my words cannot do him justice, but here is my best attempt.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of James F. Angermaier. Jim was born in Merrick on Feb. 19, 1946, to Francis and Margaret Angermaier. Among his many accomplishments were two tours in Vietnam. As a United States Marine Corps lance corporal he worked as a combat engineer. Jim was a 21-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department, serving 10 years in the 1st Precinct and 11 years in the 5th Precinct. From 1990 until his passing, Jim was the CEO of Gentle Jim’s Nuisance Wildlife, which he co-founded with his wife and partner in all things, Peggy.

Jim was passionate about traveling with Peggy. They embarked on many adventures around the world, from Greenland to Tanzania and everywhere in between. Jim was an avid nature lover. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and appreciating all wildlife. He loved sharing his vast knowledge of nature with his five beloved grandchildren and spent every available moment doing so.

Jim is celebrated by his best friend, boss, fellow explorer, lover and soulmate, Peggy Angermaier, to whom he was married for 54 years; his loving daughters and their husbands, Heather and Kevin Gradischer and Traci and Joseph Angermaier-Domanski; and his five adoring grandchildren, James, Duncan and his wife, Lena, Odin, Ava and Grayson.

If you were fortunate enough to have known Jim Angermaier and would like to celebrate his life with us, please join us at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River on Thursday Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Quogue Wildlife Refuge (quoguewildliferefuge.org/memorial-donation).

This is a paid notice.