Daily Update: Town to observe ‘Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day,’ Suffolk Theater hosting Broadway Fright Night

Pfc. Garfield Langhorn was one of the first Hometown Heroes banners to be unveiled last year. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Town Board to designate second Friday in October as ‘Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Rotary hopes to launch mini railroad next summer

Boys Soccer: McKenna gets passing grade for his assists

NORTHFORKER

Fall into gardening at Cifarelli’s Nursery

North Fork Dream Home: New construction near Nassau Point Causeway Beach

Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind could gust as high as 36 mph and the low tonight will be around 55.