Daily Update: Town to observe ‘Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day,’ Suffolk Theater hosting Broadway Fright Night
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Town Board to designate second Friday in October as ‘Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Rotary hopes to launch mini railroad next summer
Boys Soccer: McKenna gets passing grade for his assists
NORTHFORKER
Fall into gardening at Cifarelli’s Nursery
North Fork Dream Home: New construction near Nassau Point Causeway Beach
Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event
WEATHER
Rain is in the forecast today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind could gust as high as 36 mph and the low tonight will be around 55.